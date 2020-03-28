UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Opens Drive-thru COVID-19 Test Facility

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has opened a mobile drive-thru COVID-19 test center for all community members as UAE steps up measures to contain the virus outbreak.

The facility, situated in Sheikh Zayed sports City, has been launched by Abu Dhabi Health Services, Co., SEHA, in collaboration with the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi.

The opening, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Member of the Executive Council, saw Sheikh Mohamed received an in-car radio welcome voice note from SEHA requesting him to prepare his ID card and to stay put until reaching the registration point where the ID was digitally scanned. In the following stoppage point, a nasal swap was collected from Sheikh Mohamed.

He was then shown around the test facility and got firsthand experience of its advanced equipment. He spoke to the centre's service squad and got briefed by Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Department of Health, on the measures followed by the centre, where all necessary inspections take around 5 minutes.

The centre operates from 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. every week-day and provides services to around 600 people per day, with priority given to senior citizens, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attaches paramount importance to human wellbeing and sets public safety and health on top of our priorities," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"We will continue taking all precautionary measures that ensure safety and protection of our citizens, residents and visitors. And since the onset of the corona crisis, we have been proactive to take all measures conducive to ensuring our social, economic and medical security in order to survive the current situation and contain its impact and repercussions."

Sheikh Mohamed hailed the efforts made by various sectors and institutions in the country under the current trying circumstances, specially, he said, "the country's first line of defence against COVID-19, namely our medical and nursing teams and all those belonging to the health sector in the country,"

"We reiterate our thanks and appreciation to your sincere efforts in serving the UAE society and ensuring safety of your people," he said, addressing the country's health sector's personnel.

The opening was attended by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and a number of officials.

