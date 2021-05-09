UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Orders Housing Loans For Emiratis, Waives Repayments For Retirees, Families Of Deceased Worth AED2.21 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emiratis, waives repayments for retirees, families of deceased worth AED2.21 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has ordered housing loans to be disbursed to citizens in Abu Dhabi, with retirees and families of deceased mortgagors to be exempt from loan repayments.

Coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, the total value of the loans and exemptions is AED2.21bn, with 1,656 citizens to benefit.

The noble initiative comes in implementation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's directives as part of the Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi's accelerator programme, to increase home loans for Emiratis, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

