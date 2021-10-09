UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Angola Discuss Strengthening Ties

Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Angola discuss strengthening ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed ways of fostering the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Angola in a phone call with President Joao Lourenco.

The two leaders also addressed the prospects of accelerating trade and investment partnerships between the two nations and exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.

