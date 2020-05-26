UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Indonesia Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 today with President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

This came over a phone call today, wherein the two leaders discussed the international efforts made to stem the virus' fallout on all fronts.

The conversation touched on the prospects of furthering the bilateral relations to the best interest of the peoples of the two countries. They exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings and wished continuing progress, development and prosperity for all countries of the world.

