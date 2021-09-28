Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Belkhir Al Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, discussed the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in military and defence field.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received General Al Farouk today at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

General Al Farouk conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed greetings of HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to the King of Morocco, wishing the Moroccan people more progress under his wise leadership.

The meeting touched on a number of topics of mutual interest Attending the meeting were Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. General, Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.