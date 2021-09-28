UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Inspector General Of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Belkhir Al Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, discussed the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in military and defence field.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received General Al Farouk today at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

General Al Farouk conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed greetings of HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to the King of Morocco, wishing the Moroccan people more progress under his wise leadership.

The meeting touched on a number of topics of mutual interest Attending the meeting were Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. General, Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Morocco September Court

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

6 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coas ..

Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coast

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.