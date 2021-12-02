Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

During the call, King Abdullah congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and extended his best wishes to the UAE and its people for further development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah also discussed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways of reinforcing them in order to serve mutual interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked King Abdullah for his honest feelings towards the UAE and its people, wishing Jordan continued progress and prosperity.