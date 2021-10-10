UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo

Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.

During their meeting, held at Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of President Tshisekedi and his accompanying delegation to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that he wished further progress and prosperity for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Tshisekedi discussed their countries’ ties and cooperation and ways to enhance relations at all levels, especially in economic, trade, investment and development domains, in the best interest of the two countries and their aspiration towards wider cooperation.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The delegation accompanying President Tshisekedi was also present.

