Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President Egils Levits of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Levits to the UAE, and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health and wellbeing for the brotherly people of Latvia.

He also congratulated the Latvian President on his country's National Day, which was observed a few days ago, wishing prosperity for the friendly country and further progress for their bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Levits then discussed friendship and cooperation between their countries and ways to enhance it in various aspects, especially investment, economy and trade, to serve the interests of the two countries.

They also exchanged views on various issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Moreover, the meeting tackled the importance of the message of Expo 2020 Dubai, which serves to enhance international cooperation, showcasing experiences and innovations that will shape the world's future, and highlighting the cultures and legacies of world nations.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia.