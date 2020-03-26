ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as international efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and mitigate its impact on countries of the world.

Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed spoke over the phone with President Vucic about ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, exchanging expertise and coordinating joint efforts to deal with the virus and the risks it may pose to the world.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated UAE's support to Serbia's efforts to contain the virus. He expressed his best wishes of safety and wellbeing for the people of Serbia and all other peoples of the world.

President of Serbia expressed his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the assistance given by the UAE to help Serbia's ongoing preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.