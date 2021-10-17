UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President Discuss Boosting Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss boosting bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Bio, wishing him a pleasant stay in the UAE, and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the people of Sierra Leone.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, Sheikh Mohamed and Bio discussed relations and cooperation between the UAE and Sierra Leone, especially in the investment, economic, trade and development fields, and the importance of developing and diversifying them to serve the interests of their countries.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting also highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of leveraging the initiatives and experiences it offers in the fields of sustainability, opportunities and establishing partnerships between participating to serve the interests of their people and drive their sustainable development and growth.

