Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will make an official visit to the friendly Republic of Austria on Thursday.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will hold official talks with the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, covering ties of friendship between the UAE and Austria, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.