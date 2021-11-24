Mohamed bin Zayed, Turkish President discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, today discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkey in the presidential complex in Ankara.

They also discussed new prospects for overall cooperation between their countries to serve the mutual interests, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Erdoğan welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Turkey, highlighting his confidence the visit will be the start of a new promising, prosperous era of bilateral cooperation that serves interests of their countries and the region at large.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his happiness at visiting Turkey and meeting with Erdoğan, and conveyed the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Turkey and its people for continued stability and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdoğan discussed opportunities for enhancing the cooperation between the two countries, most notably in investment, economic and developmental areas.

Both sides also exchanged views on several issues and developments affecting the region, stressing the importance of strengthening the foundations of security, peace and stability, which are key to the process of development and gateway to bright future for the people in the region.