Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today attended the 23rd mass wedding in Fujairah Fort that grouped together 104 grooms and brides from different parts of the emirate.

Coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations, the ceremony falls within the UAE leadership's keenness on cementing family bonds and social cohesion while preserving quintessential Emirati values and principles.

The couples expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE wise leadership for their unswerving support for Emirati youth and praised Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince for patronising their wedding.

The reception was attended by a large number of sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials.