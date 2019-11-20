Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub a global destination in Dubai South: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South is a global aviation centre that attracts leading international companies in the aviation industry.

The hub offers various facilities and services and has a world-class infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a portal for suppliers and investors and fulfilling the needs of aircraft owners and international companies.

Tahnoun Saif, Executive Director of the Hub, said that the hub is part of Dubai South, which comprises a range of key economic projects, including Al Maktoum Airport, the Logistic Zone and the Expo 2020 Dubai.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, he said that the hub attracts private aviation companies and aircraft maintenance companies, which are keen to provide comprehensive training services for aircraft technicians.

Official statistics highlight the growing business activity in Dubai’s private aviation sector, which recorded a significant increase in the first half of 2019 of 26 percentage compared to the same period in the previous year.

Regarding the hub’s participation in the Dubai Airshow 2019, Tahnoun Saif stressed that the show is one of the world’s leading aviation exhibitions and the hub is keen to regularly participate in it, as it provides an ideal platform for showcasing their projects.

He is also proud of the leading reputation of the Dubai Airshow, he added, noting that it witnesses the announcement of major projects.

Representatives of the hub briefed the airshow’s visitors about its latest developments and explained that the hub’s facilities currently host 70 percent of private aircraft movement in Dubai, which is expected to increase to 100 percent over the next three years. They also announced the development of six flight hangars, which will be completed by the end of 2020.

A supply chain zone has been built in the hub, which includes a supply chain facility and a complex for aviation suppliers. The hub provides a range of aviation services, including operations support, maintenance and repair, supply of aircraft spare parts, aircraft rental, goods shipping and fleet management, as well as an education and research zone.

The hub also aims to benefit other businesses related to the aviation sector, including offices and shops near the private aviation building, air services companies, financial and legal companies, insurance companies and other companies involved in the sector that can establish headquarters or branches in the emirate and benefit from the advantages of the free zone.