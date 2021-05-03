Mohammed bin Rashid Global Water Award application deadline extended

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) has extended the application deadline for the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, totalling US$1 million in prizes, until the end of May 2021.

This extension will give a better opportunity for participants to complete their applications, as well as attract companies, R&D centres, research institutes, innovators and youth from different parts of the world to highlight their innovative technologies and contribute to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity.

The 3rd cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has attracted many countries to participate for the first time, and witnessed an impressive turnout from around the world.

This contributes to enhancing Suqia’s role in supporting Dubai and the UAE to extend a helping hand to disadvantaged communities and distressed areas. It also highlights the importance that Dubai attaches to promoting the role of innovation and sustainability in confronting the global water crisis," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Suqia UAE.

"In light of the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to extend the deadline for accepting applications, so that all those wishing to participate have the opportunity to complete their registration, and contribute to providing innovative and sustainable technologies to provide safe drinking water to those in need, wherever they are," added Al Tayer.

The 3rd cycle of the Award expanded its scope to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy, in addition to adding the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award to the three previous award categories: The Innovative Projects Award, the Innovative R&D Award, and the Innovative Individual Award.

All companies, research centres, R&D institutes, innovators and youth from all over the world, who have developed innovative technologies capable of addressing the challenge of water scarcity, are invited to register in the 3rd cycle of the Award before 31st May 2021.

Applicants must register via the website: https://www.suqia.ae/ar/awards.