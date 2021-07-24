Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) DUBAI, 24th July 2021 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (27) of 2021 forming the ‘Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai’. The Council, which includes representatives from the public and private sector, will oversee the implementation of policies, plans and initiatives aimed at enhancing the employment of Emiratis in the private sector.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (21) of 2021 appointing the Chairman and Members of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai.

According to the Resolution, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori will chair the Council while the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department will be the Vice Chairman. Other Members include the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; the Director General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai; the Secretary General of the Dubai Free Zones Council; and the Director of the University of Dubai; the Director of Zayed University; in addition to a representative each from Emirates NBD, Emirates Group and Al Futtaim Group. The representatives must be nominated by their entities and should have a position not below that of an Executive Director.

As per Decree No. (27) of 2021, the new Council aims to create a body that serves as a reference for entities involved in the development of Emirati human resources in Dubai’s private sector.

The Council also aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is conducive to attracting UAE talent and ensure that educational outcomes for Emiratis are aligned with the requirements of the UAE labour market.

The Decree outlines the roles of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, which include charting strategic plans for enhancing the private sector employment of UAE nationals, proposing and reviewing policies and legislations for advancing the Council’s objectives, coordinating with companies to increase the number of UAE nationals working in strategic sectors and developing programmes that support this goal.

The Council will also develop mentoring and career planning programmes, launch initiatives to provide guidance to Emiratis on obtaining private sector employment, coordinate with stakeholders to enhance career opportunities for nationals, as well as review global best practices, develop research studies, and generate data to help formulate better strategies to advance employment for Emiratis in the private sector.

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai is authorised to issue any decisions necessary to implement the provisions of the new Decree. The new Decree annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its provisions.

Decree No. (27) of 2021 and Executive Council Resolution No. (21) of 2021 are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.