UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets Head And Members Of Arab Journalism Award

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:30 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 28th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the head and members of the Arab Journalism Award (AJA) on the sidelines of a ceremony held to honour winners of the Arab Journalism Award at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also present were Arab media personalities, editors-in-chief of local and Arab newspapers and representatives of international media.

During the meeting which was attended by Mona Al Marri, Secretary General of the AJA and Chairperson of the Dubai Press Club, Sheikh Mohammed expressed appreciation to the Award's board members for their contribution to the development of Arab media and their role in the Award's success.

"The world is witnessing a rapid change and our Arab media is capable of coping with that change. Positive dialogue and objectivity are essential requirements to shaping our Arab awareness in the next stage, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The future media has to be evolving, positive and constructive. It has to utilize the contemporary technology tools to deliver the message," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed also stated that the Arab media must be honest, creative and innovative to help Arab societies achieve their aspirations and overcome challenges."

"We trust responsible media, which is a key partner in promoting positive development and expressing people's ambitions for a better tomorrow."

Dia Rushwan, Chairman of the AJA Board, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his continuous support to media and journalism, saying that under his patronage, the Award continued its message of encouraging innovation among the Arab journalists.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Rashid November 2020 Media Arab

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 202 ..

Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the ..

Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the City of New York

4 hours ago
 Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid do ..

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid documentary links UAE’s rich p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.