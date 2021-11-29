Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 28th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the head and members of the Arab Journalism Award (AJA) on the sidelines of a ceremony held to honour winners of the Arab Journalism Award at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also present were Arab media personalities, editors-in-chief of local and Arab newspapers and representatives of international media.

During the meeting which was attended by Mona Al Marri, Secretary General of the AJA and Chairperson of the Dubai Press Club, Sheikh Mohammed expressed appreciation to the Award's board members for their contribution to the development of Arab media and their role in the Award's success.

"The world is witnessing a rapid change and our Arab media is capable of coping with that change. Positive dialogue and objectivity are essential requirements to shaping our Arab awareness in the next stage, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The future media has to be evolving, positive and constructive. It has to utilize the contemporary technology tools to deliver the message," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed also stated that the Arab media must be honest, creative and innovative to help Arab societies achieve their aspirations and overcome challenges."

"We trust responsible media, which is a key partner in promoting positive development and expressing people's ambitions for a better tomorrow."

Dia Rushwan, Chairman of the AJA Board, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his continuous support to media and journalism, saying that under his patronage, the Award continued its message of encouraging innovation among the Arab journalists.