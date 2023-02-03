UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Offers Condolences On Death Of Mohammed Al Mulla

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and H.H.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today offered his condolences over the death of Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla.

While visiting the mourning majalis, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

The family of the deceased extended their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed, praying to Allah to protect him and the UAE's wise leadership.

