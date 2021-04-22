UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Takes Part In The Opening Day Of The Leaders Summit On Climate

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid takes part in the opening day of the Leaders Summit on Climate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is heading the UAE delegation participating in the Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden. The virtual event is being held from 22 - 23 April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is participating in the Summit along with 40 world leaders. Taking part in the Summit gives the UAE an opportunity to highlight the pioneering role it has played in addressing climate change and creating innovative pathways towards a lower carbon economy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will address world leaders on the second day of the summit to share the UAE’s vision for combating climate change. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in the inaugural session of the Summit held today.

Aimed at galvanising efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis, the Leaders Summit on Climate seeks to highlight the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action and investing in climate solutions.

The two-day event will discuss how countries can reduce carbon dioxide emissions, enact financial reform, advance innovation and reduce the cost of technologies like carbon capture that can help reduce emissions.

The Leaders Summit sets a milestone on the road to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held this November in Glasgow and seeks to increase the chances for meaningful outcomes on global climate action at the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations UAE Dubai Road Rashid Glasgow April November Event From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Court issues arrest warrants of Hanif Abassi in S ..

15 minutes ago

UAF declared second best university of the country ..

15 minutes ago

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

15 minutes ago

Maulana Fazlur-Rehman condemns Quetta blast

15 minutes ago

KPK govt to identify development priorities, proje ..

15 minutes ago

New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail on Patients ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.