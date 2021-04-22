Mohammed bin Rashid takes part in the opening day of the Leaders Summit on Climate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is heading the UAE delegation participating in the Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden. The virtual event is being held from 22 - 23 April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is participating in the Summit along with 40 world leaders. Taking part in the Summit gives the UAE an opportunity to highlight the pioneering role it has played in addressing climate change and creating innovative pathways towards a lower carbon economy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will address world leaders on the second day of the summit to share the UAE’s vision for combating climate change. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in the inaugural session of the Summit held today.

Aimed at galvanising efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis, the Leaders Summit on Climate seeks to highlight the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action and investing in climate solutions.

The two-day event will discuss how countries can reduce carbon dioxide emissions, enact financial reform, advance innovation and reduce the cost of technologies like carbon capture that can help reduce emissions.

The Leaders Summit sets a milestone on the road to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held this November in Glasgow and seeks to increase the chances for meaningful outcomes on global climate action at the event.