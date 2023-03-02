Mohammed bin Rashid visits 16th edition of Art Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 16th edition of Art Dubai, a leading global platform for art and artists from the middle East and the Global South being held at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-5 March.

His Highness highlighted the UAE’s commitment to creating an environment that fosters creativity and supports artistic talent from all over the world to thrive. The country’s world-class infrastructure has enabled it to become a preferred destination of choice for creatives from around the world to showcase their artistic innovation at leading events that draw visitors from across the world, His Highness said.

The art fair is one of the key events of the Dubai Art Season, a comprehensive annual artistic celebration organised by Dubai Culture in February and March to celebrate the emirate’s growing creative and cultural landscape.

During the tour, His Highness was briefed about the exhibition’s key role in cementing Dubai’s position as a leading cultural and artistic hub and fostering collaboration with regional and international art institutions and global talent.

His Highness was also briefed about this year’s extensive programme, which features a number of workshops, over 50 talks, and a diverse educational programme.

Highlights this year include the 16th edition of Art Dubai’s flagship Global Art Forum, the first Middle East edition of Christie’s Art+Tech summit, a series of Modern and Collector talks developed in partnership with Dubai Collection, and a new event in partnership with the Art business Conference.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, organisers of Art Dubai, and Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, along with a number of senior officials.

Art Dubai 2023 is marked by a significant surge in the number of participating galleries.

This year, the event features more than 130 contemporary, modern and digital gallery presentations curated from six continents.

Art Dubai features galleries from more than 40 countries across four main sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba (meaning gateway in Arabic), and Art Dubai Digital, including 24 Dubai-based galleries, the largest number to date, reflecting Dubai’s thriving artistic ecosystem. The event contributes to Dubai’s vision of consolidating its status as a global hub for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.