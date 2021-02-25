Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited today the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21st to 25th February.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed visited a number of the companies participating in the global event and was briefed on the latest military and defence systems, products, and solutions on display.

His Highness visited pavilions of Clidus, Edge, Cingulate, the joint UAE-US and Israeli company where he was briefed about its latest technological defense offerings.

At the end of the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pride of the successful organisation of the exhibitions despite the repercussions of the current global pandemic.

His Highness also congratulated the organisers of the event and said the success of the 15th edition of IDEX is a result of the hard work of local talents who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by the Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; along with a number of senior officials.

IDEX and NAVEX 2021 showcase the latest developments in the defence sector. They also highlight the latest in military technology, innovative equipment, and the development of the national defence sector. Above, Al Fursan, or the Knights, a UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, perform during the opening day of the International Defence Exhibition & Conference, IDEX.