MoHAP, EHS launch 'Manara Platform' to facilitate planning for contingencies, risk prediction

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) have launched the "Manara Platform", a centralised platform for all the digital dashboards developed.

This platform aims to get the updated information easily for different specialties, analyze it, and make the right decision based on the Electronic Medical Record "Wareed" by translating organisational data into actionable insights.

The launch of the platform came during both entities’ participation at the Arab Health 2021, running in Dubai from 21st-24th June. The two entities are eager to apply the latest systems and smart programmes, in line with the directives of the state’s wise leadership to make the UAE a global leader of the proactive confrontation to tomorrow’s challenges by focusing on smart healthcare.

Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services, said the Arab Health event is an important occasion to launch flagship projects and initiatives. He added that the "Manara" platform is a time-saving tool that -aims to make the decision-making process easier by having one interface showing all data in a summarized and efficient way.

He added, "This stems from the ministry’s and the EHS’s commitment to developing governmental services, carry out the smart government initiative, and enhance health information systems as per the highest standards adopted in the management of health facilities infrastructure, in line with the objectives of the National Agenda to apply a world-class health system."

Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector, Director of Health Information Systems Department, EHS, said the platform works as a central database for several dashboards for various end-users such as top management, executives, and decision-makers and gives a holistic overview of the services and operations conducted by the ministry and the EHS.

Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of Digital Health, MoHAP, said the Manara platform includes several operational and clinical dashboards and is based on data analysis used for prediction purposes. He added that the simple design of the dashboards allows all end-users and decision-makers to smoothly and easily navigate information and review reports, enabling them to make the right decisions and plans proactively.