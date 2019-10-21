UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Launches 'Ma'kom' Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:00 PM

MoHAP launches 'Ma'kom' programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched 'Ma’Kom for Active Life', a new programme aimed at stimulating its employees and individuals over the age of 18 to engage in physical activity for 30 minutes, five days a week, as part of their daily routine, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyles.

Starting October until December 2019, the two-month programme will be launched from the MoHAP's headquarters in Dubai. The activities of the first week will include a daily walk on workdays with the participation of officials from the MoHAP, along with free check-ups, awareness consultations, and encouraging employees to engage in physical activities at home.

During the second week, the employees will participate in a two-month walking challenge in groups, while the third week will be dedicated to a contest in search of the programme’s logo, Ma’Kom for Active Life.

The fourth week will include pilates workouts and exercises, with the participation of Emirati coach, Alia Al Shamsi. Communal activities will also be launched across three different locations, including Al Qawasim Corniche, Ras Al Khaimah, Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah, and the sports Park in Ajman.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said, "The programme is part of the MoHAP’s awareness initiatives and the national programme to reduce the rate of obesity among children and adolescents, in accordance with the objectives of the National Agenda 2021. We aim to build a healthy society by enabling individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles that would help curb the prevalence of non-communicable diseases."

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of the MoHAP’s Health education and Promotion Department, said, "The programme aims to encourage people to follow healthy lifestyles and engage in physical activity for 30 minutes, five days a week, to achieve 150 minutes weekly, according to the WHO’s recommendations. Also, the programme is in line with the MoHAP’s strategy aimed at enhancing awareness about healthy lifestyles, changing the traditional concept that practicing physical activity is only confined to the gym, and to illustrate the best methods to exercise daily as part of daily life."

Related Topics

Sports Education Dubai Ajman Sharjah October December 2019 From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab make it five out of five, beat Sin ..

10 minutes ago

DP World inaugurates Kigali Logistics Platform in ..

16 minutes ago

Erdogan Vows to Take Next Steps on Syria Operation ..

3 minutes ago

76 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reach ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees hold ..

3 minutes ago

Law minister assures lawyers of solution to their ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.