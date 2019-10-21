DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched 'Ma’Kom for Active Life', a new programme aimed at stimulating its employees and individuals over the age of 18 to engage in physical activity for 30 minutes, five days a week, as part of their daily routine, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyles.

Starting October until December 2019, the two-month programme will be launched from the MoHAP's headquarters in Dubai. The activities of the first week will include a daily walk on workdays with the participation of officials from the MoHAP, along with free check-ups, awareness consultations, and encouraging employees to engage in physical activities at home.

During the second week, the employees will participate in a two-month walking challenge in groups, while the third week will be dedicated to a contest in search of the programme’s logo, Ma’Kom for Active Life.

The fourth week will include pilates workouts and exercises, with the participation of Emirati coach, Alia Al Shamsi. Communal activities will also be launched across three different locations, including Al Qawasim Corniche, Ras Al Khaimah, Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah, and the sports Park in Ajman.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said, "The programme is part of the MoHAP’s awareness initiatives and the national programme to reduce the rate of obesity among children and adolescents, in accordance with the objectives of the National Agenda 2021. We aim to build a healthy society by enabling individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles that would help curb the prevalence of non-communicable diseases."

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of the MoHAP’s Health education and Promotion Department, said, "The programme aims to encourage people to follow healthy lifestyles and engage in physical activity for 30 minutes, five days a week, to achieve 150 minutes weekly, according to the WHO’s recommendations. Also, the programme is in line with the MoHAP’s strategy aimed at enhancing awareness about healthy lifestyles, changing the traditional concept that practicing physical activity is only confined to the gym, and to illustrate the best methods to exercise daily as part of daily life."