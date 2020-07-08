MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Singaporean Ministry of Internal Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th July 2020 (WAM) - A virtual meeting between the Office of International Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, MoI, with the Department of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore, discussed developments of existing bilateral projects of the International Security Alliance.

Also reviewed were ways of sharing best practices to deal with security challenges that have emerged and been active during the coronavirus pandemic.