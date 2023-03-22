Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sustainable hosting, managed services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 22nd March, 2023 (WAM) – Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, which is the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced a collaboration agreement with Cloud4C, a leading multi-cloud hosting and managed services provider. Under this partnership, Cloud4C will host its SAP RISE and Managed Services customers in Moro Hub MBR Solar Park Green Data Centre, which is the largest solar-powered data centre in the world, as per the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cloud4C will provide automation-driven cloud migration, managed services, and SAP services to Moro Hub’s customers, leveraging its Center of Excellence-led hybrid delivery model. Additionally, Cloud4C will conduct DC assessments for Moro Hub’s customers. The partnership will help public and private companies in the UAE to accelerate their digital transformation on the cloud.

The agreement was signed between Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman - Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of CtrlS and Cloud4C.

Marwan bin Haidar, said, “Moro Hub is committed to enable businesses in the UAE with groundbreaking solutions that are flexible, agile and scalable. This partnership with Cloud4C will help organisations adapt easily to digital transformation making the process risk-proof, fast and reliable. In addition, businesses will be able to drive their operations seamlessly, helping them be future ready. Moro Hub’s largest solar-powered data centre is a reflection of our commitment to accelerate the sustainability journey in the UAE."

"While Moro Hub has always been a frontrunner in promoting digital transformation and sustainability, the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP 28), to be hosted by the UAE, is another stimulus for the company to enhance and accelerate its integrated solutions to help organisations and enterprises achieve their net zero goals seamlessly.

This goes in line with our relentless efforts and continuous strive to drive Dubai’s pioneering position as the capital of the green economy in the world,” he added.

Under the partnership between Moro Hub and Cloud4C, businesses in the UAE will have access to native hybrid cloud environments with top-notch security. Cloud4C's 25 Centres of Excellence, dedicated to specialized cloud and technology verticals, will assist businesses with agile, well-architected migrations, automation-led, AIOps-driven fully managed services end-to-end. This will enable companies to script their transformations on the hybrid cloud and modernize their mission-critical SAP landscapes with agile cloud solutions.

Moro Hub's green data centre, which is the largest solar-powered data centre in the world, will offer cutting-edge solutions such as the latest in IoT, cybersecurity, digital twin technologies, AI, Cyber Recovery as a Service, consulting and professional services, managed services, residency services, network as a service, Moro Open Cloud, and more.

“It is a pleasure to associate with Moro Hub’s largest solar-powered data centre. As a multi-cloud migration and managed services provider, we ensure businesses in highly regulated industries such as the public sector, can digitally transform and adopt next-gen technologies without risk. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era for enterprises in the country to avail cloud solutions that will drive breakthrough operations, customer service excellence, and continuous growth while being resilient for the long-term,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy added.