Moscow To Host UAE President’s Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses On Sunday

Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) A field of eight strong horses, aged four years and above from Russia, will compete in the 1,800-metre fillies and mares listed race in the sixth leg of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses on Sunday, 25th August, 2019.

The Central Moscow Hippodrome, the largest horse racing track in Russia, will host the €50,000 Group 1 race for the second year running.

In 2019, the President of the UAE Cup World Race Series for Purebred Arabians will be held in 12 countries.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter in its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series is promoting the UAE's efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse, and its significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate the Arabian horse, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses, and remains the premier race for the breed.

