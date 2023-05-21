(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, said that 2022 marked two decades since the Government of Abu Dhabi established Mubadala to advance a national agenda focused on knowledge creation, innovation, and developing even greater opportunities for future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour added, “Since then, Mubadala’s commitment to that vision and its ability to further respond and support evolving national priorities has contributed to shaping the UAE and its place in the world today.”

The company's partnership philosophy, its agility and long-term responsible investment approach have created a vast array of opportunities for Emiratis that did not exist two decades ago, he indicated.

He also noted, “Importantly, the economic diversification Mubadala has enabled has also had a fundamental impact on more than 200 nationalities in our region's most dynamic and competitive economy.”

Beyond sustainable economic growth and associated financial returns, Mubadala's impact is evidenced by domestic world-class healthcare and education infrastructure; a diverse, forward-looking economic base; and global investment leadership across sectors shaping a sustainable and positive future, he noted.

Sheikh Mansour drew attention that the company's capabilities and standing as one of the world's largest responsible investors is essential as we embark on new and highly ambitious programmes under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As always, as we continue to advance the UAE's knowledge-based economy, and we will do so in a way that pioneers and contributes to solutions for critical global challenges in sectors such as health innovation, the climate emergency and future energy sources, Sheikh Mansour added.

He also stressed that Mubadala's strategy is calibrated to advance these priorities and many more. In doing so, the company will continue to contribute to equipping the UAE and its future generations with opportunities to thrive in a world significantly different from today. This has been the driving vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for more than two decades and must remain our ongoing focus.

I would like to thank Mubadala's leadership, the entire team, and all our partners' for their dedication which continue to enable nation-critical progress, he said in conclusion.