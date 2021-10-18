UrduPoint.com

Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare Sign MoU To Boost UAE's Research, Scientific Capabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare sign MoU to boost UAE&#039;s research, scientific capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based leading healthcare technology company, and Mubadala Health, an integrated healthcare network dedicated to establishing the highest international standards of care in the UAE and the region, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to advance healthcare provision in the UAE.

The partnership between Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare showcases commitment to the UAE’s healthcare vision through exchanging expertise and best practices, and the significant role this plays in strengthening the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

In a continued effort to futureproof the health of nations, the partnership will enable both entities to collaborate on various clinical and screening programmes, scientific projects and omics initiatives that will have a lasting impact on the population’s health.

Commenting on the partnership, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, said, "In line with Mubadala Health’s strategic commitment to bring advanced healthcare to the region, we have long been focused on preventative healthcare. The collaboration with G42 Healthcare will help us to further uncover genetic links to chronic diseases. It will also enable us to offer our patients deep, targeted insights into specific areas of the genome to assess their risk of developing certain diseases, or to diagnose genetic conditions.

We are confident that exchanging best practices and resources will support the establishment of a more connected healthcare system in the UAE."

As trusted resources for healthcare providers and patients, Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare are committed to driving improvement in care delivery in the region and have invested in state-of-the-art technologies.

From his side, Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said, "This is a significant partnership for the future of UAE’s healthcare ecosystem. As a forward-looking company, we are committed to uphold innovative collaborations and practices that steer the growth of the country’s healthcare infrastructure. As part of this crucial partnership, G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health will help find innovative solutions to chronic diseases and create tailored healthcare strategies for patients. We encourage such partnerships with committed players in the UAE and beyond."

As a leader in the UAE healthcare sector, Mubadala Health’s strength of clinical expertise and recognition as a trusted healthcare network will complement G42 Healthcare’s key offerings, such as its laboratories, scientific, and research programmes.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Company Best

Recent Stories

Police issue security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi ( ..

Police issue security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

22 minutes ago
 Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs ranki ..

Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings

22 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

22 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of famous poet, columnis ..

Fawad grieved over demise of famous poet, columnist Ajmal Niazi

22 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

32 minutes ago
 Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.