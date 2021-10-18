(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based leading healthcare technology company, and Mubadala Health, an integrated healthcare network dedicated to establishing the highest international standards of care in the UAE and the region, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to advance healthcare provision in the UAE.

The partnership between Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare showcases commitment to the UAE’s healthcare vision through exchanging expertise and best practices, and the significant role this plays in strengthening the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

In a continued effort to futureproof the health of nations, the partnership will enable both entities to collaborate on various clinical and screening programmes, scientific projects and omics initiatives that will have a lasting impact on the population’s health.

Commenting on the partnership, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, said, "In line with Mubadala Health’s strategic commitment to bring advanced healthcare to the region, we have long been focused on preventative healthcare. The collaboration with G42 Healthcare will help us to further uncover genetic links to chronic diseases. It will also enable us to offer our patients deep, targeted insights into specific areas of the genome to assess their risk of developing certain diseases, or to diagnose genetic conditions.

We are confident that exchanging best practices and resources will support the establishment of a more connected healthcare system in the UAE."

As trusted resources for healthcare providers and patients, Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare are committed to driving improvement in care delivery in the region and have invested in state-of-the-art technologies.

From his side, Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said, "This is a significant partnership for the future of UAE’s healthcare ecosystem. As a forward-looking company, we are committed to uphold innovative collaborations and practices that steer the growth of the country’s healthcare infrastructure. As part of this crucial partnership, G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health will help find innovative solutions to chronic diseases and create tailored healthcare strategies for patients. We encourage such partnerships with committed players in the UAE and beyond."

As a leader in the UAE healthcare sector, Mubadala Health’s strength of clinical expertise and recognition as a trusted healthcare network will complement G42 Healthcare’s key offerings, such as its laboratories, scientific, and research programmes.