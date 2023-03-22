Muslim Council of Elders condemns statements by Israeli Minister denying existence of Palestinian people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) Under the Chairmanship of Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned statements by Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich in which he denied the existence of the Palestinian people.

The Council also condemned his use of a map of Israel that includes lands from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation’s attempts to distort realities whilst committing repeated infractions against the Palestinian people.

The Council also called on the international community to take a decisive stand in support of the Palestinian people to rightfully achieve statehood with Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.