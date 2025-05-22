Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, continued his field visits today, Thursday, to the fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates 2025 platform, hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

His visit came on the concluding day of the country’s premier industrial event, which attracted broad participation from major industrial, technological, and investment entities from across the UAE and abroad. Over four days, the platform showcased new horizons in smart manufacturing, clean energy, digital transformation, and advanced supply chains.

During his tour, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak visited the pavilions of participating national companies and academic institutions, where he reviewed a range of pioneering innovations and advanced technologies developed by Emirati talents. These innovations reflect the maturity and progressive direction of the UAE’s industrial sector, underscoring a strong commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the significant transformations taking place in the UAE’s industrial landscape are a direct reflection of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who firmly believes in the role of industry as a key pillar of economic development, national self-sufficiency, and the country’s future as a global hub for innovation and knowledge-based economy.

“We are now reaping the fruits of a comprehensive, forward-looking vision set by our leadership,” H.E. said. “This vision empowers key sectors, supports investment in research and innovation, and fosters international partnerships, positioning the UAE as a regional and global center for advanced industry.”

He added that the activities showcased throughout the “Make it in the Emirates” platform offered an ideal opportunity to present inspiring models of industrial partnerships, future-focused technologies, and the nation’s efforts in sustainability. He emphasised that focusing on strategic sectors such as advanced technologies, clean energy, and defense manufacturing reflects the UAE’s ambitious agenda to build a more diversified and resilient economy.

Sheikh Nahyan further noted that the unlimited support provided under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan forms the solid foundation for building an integrated industrial ecosystem aligned with global developments and the aspirations of future generations. He highlighted the UAE’s unique advantages, including its strategic location, progressive legal infrastructure, and highly qualified national workforce, which together make it an attractive environment for long-term industrial investment.

Speaking on the role of national talent, Sheikh Nahyan underscored the importance of investing in human capital: “Empowering Emirati youth and equipping them with advanced skills is the cornerstone of our industrial renaissance. Emirati minds will lead this journey into the future, capable of responding to the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance our global competitiveness.”

He also praised the tremendous efforts of the organising entities and strategic partners in ensuring the success of the event, affirming that “Make it in the Emirates” has evolved into a comprehensive national platform for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and the creation of industrial investment opportunities that contribute to realising the goals of the “UAE Centennial 2071.”

Concluding his visit, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his confidence that “Make it in the Emirates 2025” marks a significant milestone in the country’s industrial journey. He emphasised that the UAE is advancing steadily into the future, thanks to the visionary leadership, the engagement of all national institutions, and the synergy between public and private sectors—working collectively to achieve an inclusive industrial renaissance, reinforce technological sovereignty, and position the UAE as a key player in the global industrial arena.