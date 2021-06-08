UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Discusses Cooperation With Italian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today met with Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, in his palace.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Ambassador Lener and Benedetta Paravia, Producer of Opera Star, which will take place in Dubai, coinciding with the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the profound strategic ties between the UAE and Italy and their ongoing development, in light of the support of their leaderships, stating that the participation of Italy in the Expo 2020 Dubai underscores the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries and noting that he expects distinguished Italian participation in the international event.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening the strategic ties between the two countries to serve their mutual interests and exchanged views on several issues of mutual concern.

Lener affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen its overall cooperation with the UAE, noting that the Expo 2020 Dubai will begin a new era in the world’s history, which will highlight the importance of international cooperation, to create a better future for humanity.

