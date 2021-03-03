UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Commissioner-General For Italy’s Participation In Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Commissioner-General for Italy’s Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received, in his palace, Paolo Glisent, Commissioner-General for Italy’s Participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Glisenti, and they discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the UAE and Italy, in light of Italy’s active participation in the expo and the growing overall strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

Both sides also addressed the UAE's successful hosting of international events with professionalism, as well as Italy’s participation in the expo.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE and Italy share deep strategic ties, which are witnessing ongoing development, due to the support of their leaderships, noting that the expo will highlight the UAE’s cultural message to the rest of the world based on the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity.

He added that the UAE is preparing to impress the world during the expo, draft the future of the world in the post-coronavirus (COVID-19) era, and encourage cooperation to achieve the interests of humankind, embodying its commitment to reinforcing global prosperity.

Sheikh Nahyan then affirmed that the UAE is an outstanding example of addressing the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and has developed a robust monitoring programme and a leading healthcare system, which helped protect the community’s safety.

Glisenti confirmed his country’s readiness to participate in the global event, which will be a distinguished platform for underscoring the UAE’s leading international reputation in organising prominent global events with professionalism and commitment.

Glisenti said that the relations between the two countries are strong and based on cooperation while expressing his country’s keenness to reinforce these relations. He also commended the UAE’s efforts to promote the values of peace and tolerance around the world.

