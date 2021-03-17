UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Iraqi Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received, in his palace, Mudhafar Al-Jbori, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Al-Jbori, and both sides discussed ways of reinforcing the strategic ties between the UAE and Iraq to serve their mutual interests. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They then also presented the developments to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in both countries, in addition to their joint work to address its repercussions.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE is keen to develop its fraternal ties and enhance its cooperation with Iraq.

Al-Jbori commended the UAE’s active global role in supporting the joint efforts to ensure the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to all countries, amidst the extraordinary health conditions witnessed by the entire world.

