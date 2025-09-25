Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Arada’s $450 Million Oversubscribed Sukuk
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a US$450 million Sukuk issued by Arada Developments LLC (Arada), a leading UAE-based master developer.
Issued under Arada Sukuk 2 Limited’s US$1 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the Sukuk matures in 2030.
The offering was oversubscribed more than four times, attracting over US$2 billion in orders from regional and international investors. The issuance was priced at a profit rate of 7.150 percent, reflecting strong investor appetite.
This listing builds on Arada’s established track record in the debt capital markets. Following this admission, Arada’s total outstanding Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai now amount to US$1.5 billion across three transactions.
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai on behalf of the company to celebrate the listing, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
Prince Khaled said, “We are delighted to be returning to Nasdaq Dubai for the listing of our third Sukuk, which reflects the continued rise in international investor confidence in Arada.
Since our last issuance, we have expanded into two new markets and continue to achieve record results across launches, sales and deliveries. This strong performance has underpinned significant global demand for our Sukuk programme and reinforces our position as one of the region’s fastest-growing master developers.”
Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said, “Arada’s return to Nasdaq Dubai reaffirms the depth and diversity of our Sukuk market. The strong investor demand reflects issuer confidence and enhances the range of opportunities available to our global investor base. As the region’s international exchange, we remain committed to connecting issuers with global capital and supporting the growth journey of leading UAE corporates, while advancing Dubai’s position as a premier hub for Islamic finance.''
This listing supports Arada’s strategic expansion plans, enabling the company to capitalise on growth opportunities within the UAE and across international markets.
The total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached US$100.6 billion. Overall, the value of debt securities currently listed on the exchange stands at over US$141.6 billion.
Recent Stories
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
More Stories From Middle East
-
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk6 minutes ago
-
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content1 hour ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China2 hours ago
-
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, enhancing digital tra ..2 hours ago
-
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal2 hours ago
-
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza3 hours ago
-
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR3 hours ago
-
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth3 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village3 hours ago
-
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion3 hours ago