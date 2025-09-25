Open Menu

Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Arada’s $450 Million Oversubscribed Sukuk

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a US$450 million Sukuk issued by Arada Developments LLC (Arada), a leading UAE-based master developer.

Issued under Arada Sukuk 2 Limited’s US$1 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the Sukuk matures in 2030.

The offering was oversubscribed more than four times, attracting over US$2 billion in orders from regional and international investors. The issuance was priced at a profit rate of 7.150 percent, reflecting strong investor appetite.

This listing builds on Arada’s established track record in the debt capital markets. Following this admission, Arada’s total outstanding Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai now amount to US$1.5 billion across three transactions.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai on behalf of the company to celebrate the listing, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Prince Khaled said, “We are delighted to be returning to Nasdaq Dubai for the listing of our third Sukuk, which reflects the continued rise in international investor confidence in Arada.

Since our last issuance, we have expanded into two new markets and continue to achieve record results across launches, sales and deliveries. This strong performance has underpinned significant global demand for our Sukuk programme and reinforces our position as one of the region’s fastest-growing master developers.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said, “Arada’s return to Nasdaq Dubai reaffirms the depth and diversity of our Sukuk market. The strong investor demand reflects issuer confidence and enhances the range of opportunities available to our global investor base. As the region’s international exchange, we remain committed to connecting issuers with global capital and supporting the growth journey of leading UAE corporates, while advancing Dubai’s position as a premier hub for Islamic finance.''

This listing supports Arada’s strategic expansion plans, enabling the company to capitalise on growth opportunities within the UAE and across international markets.

The total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached US$100.6 billion. Overall, the value of debt securities currently listed on the exchange stands at over US$141.6 billion.

