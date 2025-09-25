Open Menu

FBR Clarifies Tax Form Changes Ahead Of Sept 30 Deadline

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:06 PM

FBR says a new column added on August 18 for declaring asset market value is only for data purposes, not linked to tax liability, but taxpayers fear they may need to refile returns.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification regarding changes made to the income tax return form, just days before the filing deadline.

According to the FBR, the last date for filing income tax returns is September 30. However, reports emerged on social media that a new column had been added to the IRIS form shortly before the deadline, making it mandatory for taxpayers to declare the market value of their assets.

In response, the FBR clarified that no new Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) has been issued and that the additional column was incorporated on August 18.

The purpose of the new column, it explained, is to assess the market value of assets and build more reliable data for policymaking. The FBR stressed that this requirement has no link to tax liability and will not be used as the basis for action against any taxpayer.

Despite the clarification, many taxpayers have expressed concerns, pointing out that those who have already submitted their returns may be required to refile them. They argue that the updated form cannot be completed without filling in the newly added column.

