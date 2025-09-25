FBR Clarifies Tax Form Changes Ahead Of Sept 30 Deadline
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:06 PM
FBR says a new column added on August 18 for declaring asset market value is only for data purposes, not linked to tax liability, but taxpayers fear they may need to refile returns.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification regarding changes made to the income tax return form, just days before the filing deadline.
According to the FBR, the last date for filing income tax returns is September 30. However, reports emerged on social media that a new column had been added to the IRIS form shortly before the deadline, making it mandatory for taxpayers to declare the market value of their assets.
In response, the FBR clarified that no new Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) has been issued and that the additional column was incorporated on August 18.
The purpose of the new column, it explained, is to assess the market value of assets and build more reliable data for policymaking. The FBR stressed that this requirement has no link to tax liability and will not be used as the basis for action against any taxpayer.
Despite the clarification, many taxpayers have expressed concerns, pointing out that those who have already submitted their returns may be required to refile them. They argue that the updated form cannot be completed without filling in the newly added column.
Recent Stories
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
More Stories From Business
-
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline20 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan, Pakistan plan to achieve bilateral trade target of $1 billion: Ambassador Kistafin26 minutes ago
-
UAF professor urges modern skills training for women entrepreneurs46 minutes ago
-
NIM course officers briefed about district administration reforms46 minutes ago
-
GCWUF to align research with workforce needs: VC1 hour ago
-
Barrister Assad Saifullah, Kamran Shah elected as Chairman, Vice Chairman KPTMA2 hours ago
-
Soya, palm oil imports grew 92.34% & 29.14% in two months4 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs2,000 to Rs396,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Rs 100,000 fine warned for not displaying rate list5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago