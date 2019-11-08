UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Committee To Combat Human Trafficking Reviews Latest Human Rights Updates In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking reviews latest human rights updates in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking held its 46th meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Committee.

At the start of the meeting, Gargash welcomed the committee’s members and stressed the importance of cooperation in dealing with this crime in coordination with local and international partners.

The Committee reviewed the human rights situation in the UAE and efforts of the relevant authorities to combat human trafficking.

Given the success of the "Diploma in Combatting Human Trafficking" during its fourth session, the Committee proposed the adoption of a training programme titled "Specialist in Combatting Human Trafficking."

Dr. Gargash stressed the need to invite Gulf Cooperation Council member countries to participate in the programme, which aims to train qualified experts in combatting this crime both inside and outside the country.

He pointed out that one of the Committee's priorities is to protect society from human trafficking, which is a form of contemporary slavery and a flagrant violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, by organising awareness campaigns that target various sectors of society, such as the "Don't Close Your Eyes" campaign and the "Positive Spirit and Embassies' Meetings" Programme.

Dr. Gargash stressed the importance of promoting the Committee’s international role through the signing of related Memoranda of Understanding and participation in relevant international events.

The Committee also reviewed its media plan to highlight the UAE's efforts to combat human trafficking and raise awareness among members of the community.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Gargash praised the efforts of the Committee’s members and state institutions in combatting human trafficking while highlighting the importance of local and international fora in combatting this crime.

Related Topics

UAE Media From

Recent Stories

Mayam Nawaz expesses concerns over her father's he ..

10 minutes ago

Catalan leader denies ties to jailed radical separ ..

13 minutes ago

Honda first-half net profit slumps 19%, full-year ..

13 minutes ago

Stop targeting Indian journalist Aatish Taseer, CP ..

13 minutes ago

Mothers-to-be fear for their unborn in smog-choked ..

10 minutes ago

Beijing Will Not Join Russia-US Arms Control Talks ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.