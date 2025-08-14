Car-Jeep, Motorcycle Rally Held To Mark Pakistan's Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:07 AM
To mark the enthusiastic celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan and the victory of 'Maarka e Haq,' giving a convincing defeat to India in a 5-day encounter, Mirpur-AJK witnessed history's biggest and most memorable motorbike, car, and jeep rally here Wednesday evening
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) To mark the enthusiastic celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan and the victory of 'Maarka e Haq,' giving a convincing defeat to India in a 5-day encounter, Mirpur-AJK witnessed history's biggest and most memorable motorbike, car, and jeep rally here Wednesday evening.
The rally, which started from the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah International cricket Stadium, was led by Azad Jammu Kashmir government ministers Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, and SSP Khurram Iqbal and was participated in by thousands of people from political and socio-religious parties, business organizations, lawyers, journalists, students, youth, and all walks of life.
Hundreds of vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, and hundreds of bikers from Pakistan, including men and women, participated in the rally.
The people came out on the streets with the beating of drums, youths dancing, and national anthems and national songs everywhere.
The rally passed through F1, F3, Old Chungi, Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Chowk Shaheedan, Old Hattian, Al-Akbar Road, Kalial, Allama Iqbal Road, and Nangi and culminated in the premises of the Municipal Corporation. Where a magnificent fireworks display was performed.
A large number of participants belonging to all walks of life, including men and women, and children as well as elderly persons, watched the spectacular fireworks display. The fireworks enlighten the whole atmosphere, denying the darkness of night for several hours at the venue.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests38 seconds ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties21 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University3 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab3 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration14 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”14 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings14 minutes ago