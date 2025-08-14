Open Menu

Car-Jeep, Motorcycle Rally Held To Mark Pakistan's Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:07 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) To mark the enthusiastic celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan and the victory of 'Maarka e Haq,' giving a convincing defeat to India in a 5-day encounter, Mirpur-AJK witnessed history's biggest and most memorable motorbike, car, and jeep rally here Wednesday evening.

The rally, which started from the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah International cricket Stadium, was led by Azad Jammu Kashmir government ministers Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, and SSP Khurram Iqbal and was participated in by thousands of people from political and socio-religious parties, business organizations, lawyers, journalists, students, youth, and all walks of life.

Hundreds of vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, and hundreds of bikers from Pakistan, including men and women, participated in the rally.

The people came out on the streets with the beating of drums, youths dancing, and national anthems and national songs everywhere.

The rally passed through F1, F3, Old Chungi, Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Chowk Shaheedan, Old Hattian, Al-Akbar Road, Kalial, Allama Iqbal Road, and Nangi and culminated in the premises of the Municipal Corporation. Where a magnificent fireworks display was performed.

A large number of participants belonging to all walks of life, including men and women, and children as well as elderly persons, watched the spectacular fireworks display. The fireworks enlighten the whole atmosphere, denying the darkness of night for several hours at the venue.

