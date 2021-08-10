UrduPoint.com

National Pavilion UAE Issues Open Call For Proposals To Curate 2023 International Architecture Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:15 PM

National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposals to curate 2023 International Architecture Exhibition

VENICE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The National Pavilion UAE has issued an open call for proposals to curate the UAE’s exhibition for the 18th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, which will run between May and November 2023.

Curators and curatorial teams – architects, designers, artists, historians or researchers with experience working in the UAE or MENASA ( middle East, North Africa, and South Asia) region – are invited to submit a concept proposal for an exhibition that will explore an intriguing aspect of the UAE’s architecture or built environment that contributes to the understanding of and discourse around architectural practice locally, regionally and internationally.

"The curatorship of the National Pavilion UAE’s 2023 exhibition presents an opportunity to share an untold story of UAE through the lens of architects at the forefront of international contemporary discourse and culture. In creating a platform for ideas, the National Pavilion UAE remains committed to furthering global conversations about urbanism, architecture and living in the modern world. We encourage all interested professionals to apply and join us in making a lasting contribution to this global dialogue," said Angela Migally, Executive Director, Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, commissioner of the National Pavilion UAE.

Laila Binbrek, Co-ordinating Director of the National Pavilion UAE, said, "We are delighted to be announcing our second open-call for the National Pavilion UAE at the Venice Biennale in 2023.

For this round we continue to seek out diverse perspectives and new voices and we encourage applicants to explore creative, and collaborative ways to reflect the UAE’s contemporary discourse in a globally relevant way."

Concept proposals should present the exhibition theme through a clear narrative that contextualises the idea within the local, regional and global industry discussions as well as previous National Pavilion UAE exhibitions.

UAE citizens, residents of the UAE and international applicants who can demonstrate local expertise, experience and understanding are all eligible to apply, individually or as teams.

Applications will close at midnight UAE time (GMT+4) on 31st October 2021. Selected finalists will be invited to present a full proposal for the second round of the process.

The National Pavilion UAE is commissioned by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Youth. The current exhibition, Wetland, which marks the pavilion’s 10th participation at the biennale, highlights the possibilities of how salt and mineral compounds found in the UAE’s Sabkha (salt flats) is inspiring the development of renewable building materials. The exhibition was curated by Wael Al Awar, Principal Architect and founding partner of waiwai, an award-winning multidisciplinary architecture, landscape, graphic and urban design studio, and architect Kenichi Teramoto who was a founding partner of waiwai and recently founded the Office of Teramoto in Japan.

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Salama Venice Japan Middle East May October November All Industry Share Asia Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination c ..

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

6 minutes ago
 Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

13 seconds ago
 Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Cost ..

Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Costa Rica, OAS

15 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

17 seconds ago
 Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi p ..

Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi package: Haleem Adil Sheikh

18 seconds ago
 US House Lawmakers Will Not Receive Trump's Tax Re ..

US House Lawmakers Will Not Receive Trump's Tax Returns at Least Until November ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.