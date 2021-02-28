UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Rehabilitation Centre Abu Dhabi Joins ITTC Network For Substance Use Prevention In Middle East

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

National Rehabilitation Centre Abu Dhabi joins ITTC network for substance use prevention in Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) Abu Dhabi, a centre of excellence that collaborates with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the field of substance abuse in the middle East, today announced that it has joined the International Technology Transfer Centre (ITTC) network, making it the only entity from the region to become part of this network.

The network aims to develop the skills of professionals, organisations and systems that provide substance use prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery support services.

Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, Director-General of the NRC, announced NRC’s affiliation at a virtual global event. Drawing the participation of senior officials from the U.S. Department of State and experts from the intergovernmental organisation, the Colombo Plan, the agenda of the event included a presentation by Dr. Dean Fixsen, the Implementation Scientist and Director, Active Implementation Research Network, Inc.

The ITTC Network will contribute to implementing the modules included in the training programmes not just in the UAE, but also in the wider region. The network covers South Africa, Ukraine and Vietnam, in addition to a coordination centre in the U.

S. The ITTC’s scientific group receives support from the International Office of Drug Control and Law Enforcement (INL) of the State Department, which has a mandate to reduce drug demand, and is associated through a partnership with the International Consortium of Universities on Drug Demand Reduction (ICUDDR).

Commenting on this announcement, Dr. Al Ghafri, said, "We are proud of NRC affiliation to ITTC Network. This is a remarkable milestone for our team in supporting training opportunities, building national technical capabilities, and supporting international collaboration through NRC’s partnership with several like-minded organisations in Egypt, Sudan and Seychelles."

He noted that most of the research and technology in the field of addictions is developed in the U.S. and Europe.

"Our speciality is continuously evolving. Therefore, it is imperative to keep up to date with the recent developments in this rapidly growing field. The nature of this field has led to the development of training that includes evidence-based research such as the Universal Treatment Curriculum (UTC) and the Universal Prevention Curriculum (UPC)," Dr. Al Ghafri said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Technology U.S. Department Of State Ukraine Europe Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Colombo South Africa Sudan Seychelles Vietnam Middle East Event From

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

49 minutes ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

49 minutes ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

1 hour ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.