NCM issues poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation and deteriorating of horizontal visibility.

In a statement, NCM, said that poor visibility is expected at times over internal areas during the period from 01:00 until 10:00 Saturday morning.