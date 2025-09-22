Nissan Works On Developing Self-driving Technology
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) Japanese automaker Nissan is developing new self-driving technology as it works to turn around its struggling auto business.
In a recent demonstration of the technology, set to be available in 2027, a Nissan Ariya sedan outfitted with 11 cameras, five radars and a next-generation sensor called LiDAR maneuvered its way through downtown Tokyo, braking for red lights as well as pedestrians and other cars at intersections.
Previous Nissan self-driving technology was designed for freeway driving, where the lanes are clearly marked and easier to decipher. The new technology is designed for congested, unpredictable city streets.
It's an already-crowded field.
The self-driving car market is estimated to reach $2 trillion by 2030, according to market researcher IndustryARC, riding on the back of advances in AI, sensor technologies and data processing capabilities.
Japan’s top automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., has a partnership deal with Waymo, another self-driving technology developed by Google. Waymo has also arrived in Japan, in partnership with a cab company, but it’s still in the testing stage.
Other automakers are also working on autonomous driving technology, including Honda Motor Co., General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, as well as companies outside the auto industry like Amazon and its subsidiary Zoox.
Recent Stories
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature
More Stories From Middle East
-
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology2 minutes ago
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory resolutions17 minutes ago
-
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next generation cooling technol ..17 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye32 minutes ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September47 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal10 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur12 hours ago
-
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability12 hours ago
-
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions12 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature14 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time trial16 hours ago