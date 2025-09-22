Open Menu

Ministerial Development Council Reviews Key Government Policies, Regulatory Resolutions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory resolutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed proposed government policies and regulatory decisions across various segments of public service in the UAE.

The meeting agenda included reviewing drafts of regulatory decisions related to family affairs, energy, and civil aviation, along with initiatives aimed at enhancing government work’s efficiency and the federal fiscal framework.

The Council also discussed proposed national policies to improve the quality of the education system, support the national economy, boost the competitiveness of local products, and improve the performance of the labour market. Discussions also covered restructuring certain government functions related to public health and safeguarding the environment.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed recommendations from the Federal National Council regarding the “Government Policy on Increasing Birth Rates in the UAE,” in addition to examining outcomes from the UAE’s participation in various international events and platforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Abu Dhabi Market Family From Government Court Labour

Recent Stories

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

18 minutes ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

9 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

12 hours ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

14 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

16 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East