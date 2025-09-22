- Home
Ministerial Development Council Reviews Key Government Policies, Regulatory Resolutions
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting reviewed proposed government policies and regulatory decisions across various segments of public service in the UAE.
The meeting agenda included reviewing drafts of regulatory decisions related to family affairs, energy, and civil aviation, along with initiatives aimed at enhancing government work’s efficiency and the federal fiscal framework.
The Council also discussed proposed national policies to improve the quality of the education system, support the national economy, boost the competitiveness of local products, and improve the performance of the labour market. Discussions also covered restructuring certain government functions related to public health and safeguarding the environment.
In government affairs, the Council reviewed recommendations from the Federal National Council regarding the “Government Policy on Increasing Birth Rates in the UAE,” in addition to examining outcomes from the UAE’s participation in various international events and platforms.
