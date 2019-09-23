Nursing conference to open in Abu Dhabi Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has announced the 8th edition of the SEHA International Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Conference, SINMAC.

Running from September 24th – 26th at the Jumeirah Etihad Towers Hotel, the three-day conference is set to host over 1,000 healthcare professionals and will demonstrate the use of artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies to deliver the highest quality of patient outcomes.

The multi-disciplinary programme will cover the latest cutting-edge science and innovative developments across nursing, midwifery and allied health. Engaging with global and UAE leaders of the industry, attendees will learn about new models for standardised coordinated and integrated health care approaches, founded in research and evidence-based practice decisions in healthcare.

Aysha Al Mahri, Group Director of Nursing and Allied Health, Nursing Division at SEHA, said, "This year’s SINMAC programme is focused on elevating healthcare outcomes through artificial intelligence and innovation in the health sector. As technology becomes a crucial part of delivering the highest quality of patient outcomes, SEHA is committed to accelerating the knowledge and skills of our employees and establish new benchmarks for the nation’s healthcare industry."

Samah Mohammed Mahmoud, Group Deputy Nursing & Allied Health Director, Nursing Division at SEHA and SINMAC Chairperson, said, "We continue to identify and allocate the necessary resources and training to ensure that we are growing the capabilities of our nursing staff.

This conference builds on the specialised nursing training programmes SEHA offers which scholarship programs available to support the Emiratisation of the nursing profession across our facilities."

The conference will feature 35 sessions, including 16 keynotes and international guest speakers, 5 workshops, 120 presentations, and 80 scientific posters containing summaries of researchs and experiments from SEHA’s nursing, regional and international participants. The detailed knowledge sharing will contribute to the improvement of work and the provision of outstanding health care for patients while enabling a unique learning experiences for nursing, midwifery and allied health services professionals.

Dr. Safa Al Mustafa, the Scientific Committee Chair stated that the opening ceremony of the conference, will also honour the winners of the second edition of the Ihsan Award. The award focuses on best technical practices in Abu Dhabi from professionals in Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health cadres. This year, the award will be extended to a number of private sector hospitals and Health care Services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as well. Key categories include: Emirati Clinician Award, Abu Dhabi Excellence Nurse Award, Nursing Excellence Award, Nursing Leadership Award, and Midwifery Leadership Award.