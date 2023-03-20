UrduPoint.com

NYU Abu Dhabi Opens Applications For 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Applications are now open for NYU Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research Programme, which provides an opportunity for undergraduate students at NYU New York, NYU Shanghai, and UAE-based universities to take part in research projects over the summer, supervised by NYUAD faculty.

With applications closing on 30th March, Summer 2023 positions will take place on-campus from 30th May to 25th July.

The Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research Programme will allow full-time undergraduate students of strong academic and disciplinary standing to enrol in research placements across various disciplines.

Head of Visiting Students Programme and Student Research at NYUAD Farhana Goha said, “The Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research Programme is a unique opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in research under the guidance and mentorship of NYUAD faculty supervisors.

This includes sample preparation and field experiments, experimental data analysis, collecting original data, analysing quantitative data, writing literature reviews or research reports, and filming videos to assist with research outreach and communication. The programme offers a platform for visiting students to contribute to meaningful, ongoing research projects.”

