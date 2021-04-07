UrduPoint.com
NYU Abu Dhabi Researchers Develop Materials For Oral Delivery Of Insulin Medication

Wed 07th April 2021



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) A revolutionary technology developed within the Trabolsi Research Group at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) could dramatically improve the well-being of diabetic patients through a simple and straightforward way: an insulin oral delivery system that could replace traditional subcutaneous injections without the side effects caused by frequent injection.

Using prepared layers of nanosheets with insulin loaded in between layers to protect it, researchers developed gastro-resistant imine-linked-covalent organic framework nanoparticles (nCOFs) that exhibited insulin protection in the stomach as well in diabetic test subjects whose sugar levels completely returned to normal within two hours after swallowing the nanoparticles. Led by NYUAD’s Research Scientist Farah Benyettou and Programme Head of Chemistry Ali Trabolsi, the findings were published today in Chemical Science.

Compared to the two US food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved technologies for the oral delivery of insulin, the system developed at NYUAD is biocompatible, highly stable in the stomach, specific, and able to deliver the right amount of insulin based on the diabetic subject’s blood sugar levels.

This treatment represents a step forward in treating this disease that is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide.

"Our work overcomes insulin oral delivery barriers by using insulin-loaded nCOF nanoparticles which exhibit insulin protection in the stomach as well as a glucose-responsive release," said Benyettou.

"This technology responds quickly to an elevation in blood sugar, but would promptly shut off to prevent insulin overdose and will dramatically improve the well-being of diabetic patients across the UAE and worldwide," she added.

The development of this treatment was in collaboration with an international team of researchers from Algeria, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. The project was completed with the help of NYUAD’s Core Platform Technology. A US patent application is pending for this innovative technology.

