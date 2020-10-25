UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obaid Al Tayer Chairs 112th Meeting Of GCC Financial And Economic Cooperation Committee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, chaired the 112th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, which was attended by GCC ministers of finance and Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC.

During the meeting, which was held remotely today, the committee discussed several issues related to the financial and economic cooperation between member countries of the GCC, which is currently headed by Saudi Arabia.

The committee also reviewed recommendations submitted by the GCC Committee of Governors of Monetary Institutions and Central Banks, the GCC Customs Union and the GCC Common Market Committee.

The meeting then addressed the mechanisms of approval and implementation of economic decisions related to joint GCC actions, as well as the procedures for approving funding used by GCC financial and economic cooperation ministerial committees. Participants also reviewed the vision of the GCC Secretariat-General for strengthening GCC joint action in the financial and economic sectors for the post-COVID19 period. The ministers were additionally briefed on the progress of the GCC Economic Unity Achievement Programme.

Related Topics

Progress Saudi Arabia Market

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

51 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

51 minutes ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

1 hour ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai partners with Al Fardan E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.