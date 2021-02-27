UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Supports Saudi Foreign Ministry's Statement On US Report Regarding Khashoggi Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:15 PM

OIC supports Saudi Foreign Ministry's statement on US report regarding Khashoggi case

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) Secretary General of the OrganiSation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has affirmed his support for the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the report submitted to the US Congress about the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

The OIC Secretary General stressed categorical rejection of the incorrect inductions cited in the report, which has no decisive proofs, affirming the rejection of prejudice and abuse to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership, sovereignty and independence of its judiciary.

He expressed supporting all judicial measures that have been taken against the culprits in the crime, who have been brought to justice and final judicial verdicts were issued against them.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen also hailed the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the President of the Islamic Summit and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, towards maintaining regional and international security and peace, combating terrorism and consolidating moderation.

Related Topics

Murder Saudi Independence Saudi Arabia Saud Congress All Jamal Khashoggi OIC

Recent Stories

Man killed, three sustained critical injuries in a ..

26 minutes ago

Ballerini takes opening Belgian cycling classic

26 minutes ago

Dist admin retrieves 87 kanal state land in Lahore ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Ukraine gearing for new trade, investment par ..

35 minutes ago

German commission may do U-turn on AstraZeneca jab ..

26 minutes ago

Stones sends Man City 13 points clear

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.