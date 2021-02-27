(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) Secretary General of the OrganiSation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has affirmed his support for the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the report submitted to the US Congress about the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

The OIC Secretary General stressed categorical rejection of the incorrect inductions cited in the report, which has no decisive proofs, affirming the rejection of prejudice and abuse to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership, sovereignty and independence of its judiciary.

He expressed supporting all judicial measures that have been taken against the culprits in the crime, who have been brought to justice and final judicial verdicts were issued against them.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen also hailed the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the President of the Islamic Summit and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, towards maintaining regional and international security and peace, combating terrorism and consolidating moderation.