(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 142,527, while the number of recoveries stood at 133,138.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,583, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 23 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 188, of them, 77 are in intensive care units.