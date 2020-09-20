MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 93,475, while the number of recoveries stood at 85,418.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 846, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 554, of them 172 are in intensive care units.