UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 93,475

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 93,475, while the number of recoveries stood at 85,418.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 846, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 554, of them 172 are in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber&#039;s &#039;Future Entrepreneur ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.