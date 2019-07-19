UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Thursday

OPEC daily basket price announced for Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$63.10 a barrel on Thursday, 18th July, compared with US$64.60 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

